Warsaw Hopes Biden Will Stand Firm During Talks With Putin - Deputy Foreign Minister

Poland is hoping US President Joe Biden will stand firm in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Poland's deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, said on Monday

On Saturday, Kremlin announced that the leaders are scheduled to communicate via a video conference on Tuesday December 7 evening.

"Joe Biden was one of the architects of NATO's expansion in our region in the 1990s and was vice president when the United States, headed by Barack Obama, agreed or decided to expand NATO's presence in our part of Europe. I hope that during tomorrow's conversation, it is precisely this quality that President Biden will show - a firm negotiator who will send the appropriate signals," Przydacz said as aired by Radio Poland.

At the same time, Przydacz does not consider it appropriate for Biden to discuss the so-called "red lines" with Putin, since the boundaries of cooperation of the Western world should not be determined by Russia.

On November 30, the Russian president said that the "red lines" for Moscow would be the deployment of weapons on the territory of Ukraine and other threats to Russia's security.

The West has recently often accused Russia of "aggressive actions," which Moscow has denied. Russia has repeatedly stated that it poses no threat to other nations and has no intention to attack anyone, saying however that the allegation of "Russian aggression" is used as an excuse to place more NATO troops near Russian borders.