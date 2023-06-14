Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HIMARS Munitions in Poland - Envoy to NATO

The Polish government has been discussing with Lockheed Martin the possibility of producing munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Poland, the country's Ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Polish government has been discussing with Lockheed Martin the possibility of producing munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in Poland, the country's Ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, said on Wednesday.

"We also talking to Lockheed Martin on establishing a production of missiles in Poland," Szatkowski said during a virtual discussion hosted by Defense One.

The United States has provided Ukraine with 38 HIMARS units since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022.

On Wednesday the United States announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine that would include HIMARS ammunition taken from US stockpiles.

The HIMARS have been a key artillery system for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict against Russia and is the longest-range rocket system in its arsenal at present.