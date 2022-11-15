UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Introduces Mandatory Management Of Polish Assets Of Russia's Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Warsaw has introduced temporary mandatory management of Russian energy giant Gazprom's assets in Poland, including its shares in the EuRoPol GAZ energy firm owned jointly with Polish dominant gas company PGNiG, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said on Monday.

"By the decision of Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda, temporary mandatory management was introduced in the sanctioned company owned by PJSC (public joint stock company) Gazprom. It includes all shares of PJSC Gazprom in the transit gas pipeline system of EuRoPol GAZ. Thus, security of critical infrastructure will be provided," a statement read.

Warsaw decided to introduce such a measure since the Polish constitution does not allow Gazprom's assets to be confiscated, Buda said in the statement.

Gazprom and PGNiG each own 48% of EuRoPol Gas operating the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. Poland used to receive about 10 million cubic meters of Russia gas per year through the  pipeline, but on April 27, Gazprom suspended gas supplies under a contract with PGNiG due to its refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

In October, Poland also introduced mandatory management of Novatek Green Energy ” Russian company Novatek's subsidiary, which supplies liquefied natural gas and propane-butane. Novatek Green Energy has been under Polish sanctions since April.

