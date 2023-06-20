WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Poland and Ukraine signed an agreement on cooperation in fighting corruption linked to the reconstruction of Ukraine, Poland's Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) said on Tuesday.

"The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) visited Poland at the invitation of the head of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA). The heads of the anti-corruption agencies signed amendments to the cooperation agreement between the CBA and the NABU, which was concluded in 2016," the statement said.

The amendments were driven by the current geopolitical situation in Ukraine and the necessity to take joint action to detect, fight and counter abuses during the implementation of joint economic measures, with special attention to the companies participating in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, the statement added.

The parties to the agreement committed to mutual cooperation in the fight against corruption as well as to mutual support in training, experience and information exchanges, as well as the development of methods and technologies which are needed to boost the potential of the two anti-corruption services.