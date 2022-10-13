(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The authorities in the Polish capital, Warsaw, will not hold a celebratory New Year's concert in the city due to the energy crisis, media reported.

"There will be no New Year's Eve celebrations," a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said in a statement aired by Polish radio station ESKA on Wednesday.

The high cost of electricity and the economic crisis are the reasons for the cancellation, she added.

"The cost of energy will increase next year up to 500 million zlotys ($100 million)," marketing spokesman for the mayor's office, Wojciech Smiech, said, as quoted by the Polish Presserwis news agency.

The authorities are currently focused on finding opportunities to save money, so it was decided that an open-air concert would not be organized this year, Smiech added.

The energy crisis in Poland escalated after its authorities completely banned the import of coal from Russia in April this year. On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom completely suspended gas supplies to Polish oil and gas company PGNiG as well as Bulgarian natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz, since the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles, which triggered a sharp increase in the prices of energy, heat and electricity.