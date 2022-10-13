UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Mayor Cancels New Year's Eve Concert Due To Energy Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Warsaw Mayor Cancels New Year's Eve Concert Due to Energy Crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The authorities in the Polish capital, Warsaw, will not hold a celebratory New Year's concert in the city due to the energy crisis, media reported.

"There will be no New Year's Eve celebrations," a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said in a statement aired by Polish radio station ESKA on Wednesday.

The high cost of electricity and the economic crisis are the reasons for the cancellation, she added.

"The cost of energy will increase next year up to 500 million zlotys ($100 million)," marketing spokesman for the mayor's office, Wojciech Smiech, said, as quoted by the Polish Presserwis news agency.

The authorities are currently focused on finding opportunities to save money, so it was decided that an open-air concert would not be organized this year, Smiech added.

The energy crisis in Poland escalated after its authorities completely banned the import of coal from Russia in April this year. On April 27, Russian energy giant Gazprom completely suspended gas supplies to Polish oil and gas company PGNiG as well as Bulgarian natural gas distribution company Bulgargaz, since the companies failed to pay for gas in rubles, which triggered a sharp increase in the prices of energy, heat and electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Russia Energy Crisis Company Oil Warsaw Poland Money April Gas Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

3 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.