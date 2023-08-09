Warsaw Planning to Create Poland-Ukraine Union for Occupation of Western Ukraine - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Warsaw is planning to establish a regular Polish-Ukrainian union for subsequent occupation of Western Ukraine and announced its intention to build "the strongest army" in Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Moreover, there are plans to create a regular Polish-Ukrainian union allegedly for ensuring the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact for the subsequent occupation of this territory," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

The Russian defense minister also said that Poland became a "main instrument" of the US's anti-Russian policy, adding that Warsaw announced its intention to create "the strongest army" in Europe. He added that Poland started to procure the weapons from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea.