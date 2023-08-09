Open Menu

Warsaw Planning To Create Poland-Ukraine Union For Occupation Of Western Ukraine - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Warsaw Planning to Create Poland-Ukraine Union for Occupation of Western Ukraine - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Warsaw is planning to establish a regular Polish-Ukrainian union for subsequent occupation of Western Ukraine and announced its intention to build "the strongest army" in Europe, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Moreover, there are plans to create a regular Polish-Ukrainian union allegedly for ensuring the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact for the subsequent occupation of this territory," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.

The Russian defense minister also said that Poland became a "main instrument" of the US's anti-Russian policy, adding that Warsaw announced its intention to create "the strongest army" in Europe. He added that Poland started to procure the weapons from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Europe Warsaw United Kingdom Poland South Korea United States From

Recent Stories

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

3 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

7 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

15 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World