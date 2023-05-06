UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Plans To Urge EU To Impose Sanctions On Russian Food Supplies - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) Poland considers food supplies from Russia to the European Union under the pretext of food security to be unacceptable and will demand that the bloc impose sanctions on such imports, Polish Permanent Representative to the EU Andrzej Sados told the PAP news agency on Saturday.

Sados reportedly added that the sanctions should be imposed immediately, especially given the problems caused by the influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.

The European Commission has been refraining from sanctioning Russia's food imports to the EU markets, saying that it may endanger food supply chains across the globe.

On February 25, the EU implemented the 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which provided for strengthening export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposing new limitations on Russian media. The European Commission said the package would cost 11.4 billion Euros ($13 billion), noting that the EU's exports to Russia had decreased by almost 50% year-on-year, while imports to the bloc had been cut by nearly 60%.

