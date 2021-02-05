UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Pleased To Welcome US Halting Troop Pullout From Germany

Fri 05th February 2021

Poland welcomes the United States' decision to freeze the planned troop withdrawal from Germany and wants "the widest possible" American military presence in Europe, National Security Bureau (BBN) chief Pawel Soloch said on Friday

In his first foreign policy speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the US is halting any planned removal of forces from Germany pending "a global posture review." Last year, the Donald Trump administration unveiled plans to reduce US troops in Germany by some 12,000. Polish authorities then pushed for part of the troops to be relocated to its soil.

"We are pleased to welcome the US president's decision to suspend the US troop withdrawal from Germany," Soloch said in a statement.

He recalled that President Andrzej Duda at the time had "called for maintaining the US presence in Europe." According to the BBN chief, Warsaw did "not link this issue with an increased presence of US troops in Poland."

Poland, he explained, strives for "the widest possible presence of US forces throughout Europe, which would allow us to respond to possible threats and, if necessary, strengthen the eastern flank of the alliance."

