Warsaw Police Use Pepper Spray, Rubber Bullets Against Demonstrators At Nationalist Rally

Wed 11th November 2020

Several Polish law enforcement officers were injured in clashes with nationalists and far-right supporters during a rally in Warsaw on Wednesday, prompting officers to use pepper spray and rubber bullets against demonstrators, the city police said

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Several Polish law enforcement officers were injured in clashes with nationalists and far-right supporters during a rally in Warsaw on Wednesday, prompting officers to use pepper spray and rubber bullets against demonstrators, the city police said.

The annual independence day march went ahead despite a ban on mass events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands have attended the rally, and some rioters threw stones and bottles at the police.

"In order to restore public order within the framework of the current legislation, measures are being taken by police units. Several police officers were injured," the police said, adding that officers used "means of direct coercion, including pepper spray" and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

The police have also reported a number of detentions, while protesters have blocked several streets in central Warsaw.

