UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Population Increases By 15% Due To Influx Of Ukrainian Refugees - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Warsaw Population Increases by 15% Due to Influx of Ukrainian Refugees - Mayor

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The population of Poland's capital of Warsaw has increased by 15% since February 24 due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, entailing pressure on public services, mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said on Thursday.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 2.8 million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland since February 24. The population of Warsaw before these events was about 1.8 million people.

"The population of Warsaw has increased by 15%. This is huge pressure on the service sector, including public transport, water supply, garbage collection, education," Trzaskowski told reporters.

Such an increase in the population of Warsaw entails huge financial costs that over time can become even greater, Trzaskowski added.

"We need an international and European strategy so that we can deal with this problem in the long term," Trzaskowski noted, urging the Polish government and the European Union to help Warsaw financially.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Water Russia European Union Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Poland February Border From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign ..

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign funding case for hearing

4 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

4 minutes ago
 Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Ph ..

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Philippines - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be ..

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

7 minutes ago
 MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.