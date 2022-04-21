Warsaw Population Increases by 15% Due to Influx of Ukrainian Refugees - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The population of Poland's capital of Warsaw has increased by 15% since February 24 due to the influx of refugees from Ukraine, entailing pressure on public services, mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said on Thursday.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 2.8 million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland since February 24. The population of Warsaw before these events was about 1.8 million people.

"The population of Warsaw has increased by 15%. This is huge pressure on the service sector, including public transport, water supply, garbage collection, education," Trzaskowski told reporters.

Such an increase in the population of Warsaw entails huge financial costs that over time can become even greater, Trzaskowski added.

"We need an international and European strategy so that we can deal with this problem in the long term," Trzaskowski noted, urging the Polish government and the European Union to help Warsaw financially.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24.