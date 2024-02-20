Warsaw Presents EU With Sanctions Procedure Exit Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Poland is to present an action plan on Tuesday to end European Union action against Warsaw over controversial judicial reforms introduced by its previous nationalist government.
The nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS)government was accused of undermining the independence of judges.
And the EU blocked tens of billions of Euros of funds earmarked for Poland as part of a post-Covid recovery plan.
Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar will present a roadmap to end the sanctions to European affairs ministers at a meeting in Brussels and to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
After the fraught relations, the EU Commission in January welcomed the new pro-European government's efforts to restore the rule of law which it said could allow the release of money.
The commission activated Article 7 of the EU treaty against Poland in December 2017.
This is a last resort procedure used in case of threats to the rule of law.
Article 7 -- also triggered against Hungary in 2018 -- can theoretically go as far as suspending a state's voting rights in the Council of the EU.
Though the Commission considered the Polish reforms had brought the judiciary under the political control of the ruling majority, the procedure only led to threats rather than sanctions.
Poland's justice minister has expressed hope that the Article 7 action could be formally reversed before European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9.
In November the EU approved an unconditional advance payment of 5.1 billion euros to Poland.
The remaining funds will be frozen until reforms address Brussels' concerns.
