Open Menu

Warsaw Presents EU With Sanctions Procedure Exit Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Poland is to present an action plan on Tuesday to end European Union action against Warsaw over controversial judicial reforms introduced by its previous nationalist government.

The nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS)government was accused of undermining the independence of judges.

And the EU blocked tens of billions of Euros of funds earmarked for Poland as part of a post-Covid recovery plan.

Polish Justice Minister Adam Bodnar will present a roadmap to end the sanctions to European affairs ministers at a meeting in Brussels and to EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

After the fraught relations, the EU Commission in January welcomed the new pro-European government's efforts to restore the rule of law which it said could allow the release of money.

The commission activated Article 7 of the EU treaty against Poland in December 2017.

This is a last resort procedure used in case of threats to the rule of law.

Article 7 -- also triggered against Hungary in 2018 -- can theoretically go as far as suspending a state's voting rights in the Council of the EU.

Though the Commission considered the Polish reforms had brought the judiciary under the political control of the ruling majority, the procedure only led to threats rather than sanctions.

Poland's justice minister has expressed hope that the Article 7 action could be formally reversed before European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9.

In November the EU approved an unconditional advance payment of 5.1 billion euros to Poland.

The remaining funds will be frozen until reforms address Brussels' concerns.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Brussels Warsaw Independence Poland Hungary Money January June November December 2017 2018 Government Billion

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

1 hour ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

14 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

14 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

14 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

15 hours ago

More Stories From World