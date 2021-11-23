- Home
- World
- News
- Warsaw Ready for Negotiations With Moscow Over Belarus Migration Crisis - Foreign Minister
Warsaw Ready For Negotiations With Moscow Over Belarus Migration Crisis - Foreign Minister
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:44 PM
Warsaw is ready for negotiations with Moscow over the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Warsaw is ready for negotiations with Moscow over the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Tuesday.
"Poland is ready for negotiations with the Russian Federation, but negotiations concerning Belarus and Polish-Belarusian relations, the Belarusian future should be conducted, according to us, with the Belarusian opposition," Rau told the Polish radio.