Warsaw Ready To Accept Belarusian Sprinter Timanovskaya, Help Her Continue Career

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Poland is ready to receive Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya, who refuses to fly back to her homeland, and ensure conditions for the young woman to continue her sports career, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Monday.

"We reacted to this situation yesterday when we received the information.

We got in touch with Timanovskaya's representatives and we maintain contact with them. For the good of the cause, we cannot provide any additional details except that Poland is ready to accept Timanovskaya and guarantee her protection and continuation of her sports career," Jablonski said on Polskie Radio.

Poland could grant Timanovskaya asylum, this option is under consideration, the deputy foreign minister specified.

