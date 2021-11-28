Warsaw Ready to Finance Return of Migrants Stuck at Border With Belarus - Prime Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Poland is willing to sponsor repatriation of illegal migrants who are stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border trying to cross into the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

"If there is a good will on the side of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, we will immediately take up this positive signal and will cooperate in financing the migrants going home to Iraq and other countries. It should be a common effort, but we can also act very quickly on our own," Morawiecki said in an interview with German news agency DPA.

The prime minister also stated that the EU should pitch in as well, since the migrants are not planning to stay and Poland but aiming to reach Germany or the Netherlands. At the same time, Warsaw does not require the assistance of the EU border agency, Frontex.

"Because we have 15,000 border guards and Frontex has up to 1,200 border and coast members for all external borders of the European Union. On top of the border guards we have also 15,000 soldiers. So our border is quite tight," Morawiecki added.

Several thousand migrants trying to reach the European Union have found themselves stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus in the last few weeks. The Polish authorities have boosted the country's border security, brought in the military and are trying to prevent illegal crossings into its territory, while accusing Minsk of instigating the current crisis. Belarus, for its part, has rejected all accusations, claiming that Poland is expelling migrants by force.