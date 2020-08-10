Warsaw considers Minsk's accusations of organizing protests in Belarus groundless, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Warsaw considers Minsk's accusations of organizing protests in Belarus groundless, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day that participants in unauthorized protests in Belarus were being managed from Poland, the UK, the Czech Republic.

"We consider these accusations groundless," Czaputowicz told a press conference.