Warsaw Says Belarus Helicopter Airspace Breach Recorded Not by Air Defense But Other Means

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Polish air defense forces did not record Belorusian helicopters crossing the border on August 1, but other sources later confirmed the airspace violation, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told PAP information agency on Wednesday.

"(Border crossing) were not recorded by radar systems. Later, however, it has been confirmed by other information," Jablonski said.

On Tuesday, the Polish Defense Ministry said that two Belorusian helicopters intruded into the country's air space. Some citizens, living near Belarus' border, also reported sighting the helicopters earlier in the day, posting photos and videos of them on social media.

In response to that, Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak ordered to increase military contingent on the border with Belarus. The Belorusian Defense Ministry said that accusations of border crossing were false and were raised to justify the build-up of forces and equipment at the border.

It comes less that a week after Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that more than 100 fighters of Russia's Wagner Group private military company had moved near the Suwlaki Gap - a narrow stretch of Polish and Lithuanian territory that separates Belarus from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. The prime minister said that it was an attempt to help illegal migrants to enter Polish territory.