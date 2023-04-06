Warsaw Says Methane Release Rules Proposed by EU Will Leave 250,000 Poles Without Job

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Warsaw cannot support the European Union's proposal for a regulation on methane emissions reduction in the energy sector, since it would leave as many as 250,000 Polish workers unemployed, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Thursday.

In December 2022, the European Commission proposed new rules to slash methane emissions. The rules would oblige the EU member states to ban flaring from 2025, venting in coal mines emitting over 5 tonnes of methane per kilotonne of coal mined from 2027 and in mines emitting over 3 tonnes from 2031. Venting and flaring from closed mines would be banned from 2030.

"Polish Mining Group (PGG) would have to close seven mines.

Three years later, two PGG more mines and four mines of Jastrzebie Coal Company (JSW) would be closed. The methane emissions regulation means that 50,000 people in the mining industry alone and 200,000 in industry and mining-related services would lose their jobs," Moskwa said, adding that Poland "cannot agree to this."

Warsaw will resist the methane emissions regulation of mines, the minister said.

Poland is the biggest methane emitter in the EU, which is explained by the significant volumes of coal mining in the country. Over nine tonnes of methane is emitted per 1,000 tonnes of Polish coal mined, according to environmentalists' calculations.