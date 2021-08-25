UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Says Minsk Refused To Let In Humanitarian Convoy For Migrants Stuck At Border

Belarus has refused to allow in humanitarian aid for undocumented migrants stuck on the border with Poland, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Wednesday

Several dozens of undocumented migrants have been stuck at the Belarusian-Polish border for several weeks now. Warsaw insists that the migrants are located on the Belarusian territory, not a neutral one. Poland has since dispatched humanitarian aid, but the convoy has waited for several days to enter Belarus via the Bobrovniki border crossing.

"We received a copy of the Belarusian diplomatic note, which makes it clear that there is no agreement on the part of Belarus for the crossing of the Polish-Belarusian border by the Polish humanitarian convoy," Przydacz said, as broadcast by national tv channel TVP.

On Monday, Minsk accused Warsaw of staging a border conflict with Belarus by transporting migrants to the border area.

Last week, Poland announced tightening security on the border with Belarus, citing an influx of migrants. The move comes almost two months after Lithuania declared an emergency over the same reason.

Poland and neighboring Lithuania have accused Belarus of letting migrants cross the border to get into the European Union in retaliation for imposing sweeping economic sanctions against Minsk. Minsk, in turn, argues that it cannot afford to enhance border security because of the sanctions.

