MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) on Wednesday accused European partners of the Nord Stream 2 project of working around the country's anti-trust laws by signing deals that allow them to become shareholders of construction and operation consortium Nord Stream 2 AG.

According to the anti-trust authority, Russian Gazprom, Swiss Engie Energy, German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV and Dutch-UK Shell inked several agreements regarding the project's financing without securing approval to set up a joint venture.

"The agreements concluded between the participants were concerned both with financing and with a number of other authorizations, such as, for instance, the ability to interfere with the operation of NS2. Furthermore, by establishing a pledge on the stocks of Nord Stream 2, the financing parties became 'quasi' stockholders of that company .

.. such activities constitute an attempt of the would-be shareholders of Nord Stream 2 to work around the requirement to obtain the approval of the President of UOKiK to establish a company financing the construction of the gas pipeline," the UOKiK said in a statement.

As a result, the UOKiK president, Tomasz Chrostny, has imposed a $7.6-billion fine on Gazprom while other partners received $61.4-million in fine.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.