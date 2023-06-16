UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Says Plane With Ramaphosa's Security Detained Over 'Dangerous Materials' On Board

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A plane with the security of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was detained due to the presence of "dangerous materials" and "undeclared persons" on board, the Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Amanda Khoza, Sunday Times presidency correspondent, said earlier in the day that a pool of journalists accompanying Ramaphosa on his visit to Poland and Ukraine as part of the African peace mission has been stuck in a plane which still remains in the Polish capital of Warsaw for the second day in a row due to alleged weapons transportation, while the South African leader already arrived in Ukraine.

"On June 15, at Warsaw Chopin Airport, a plane with security officers of the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, was detained. The situation is the result of non-compliance with the standard entry procedures required by the Polish side,"  the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were "dangerous materials for which the South African representatives did not have permission to import" on board the aircraft.

In addition, there were "persons on board the aircraft who had not previously been declared to the Polish side," the statement added.

