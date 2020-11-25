(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said Russia's request for a transcript of a phone call of late Polish President Lech Kaczynski, made shortly before his plane crashed over Russia in 2010, was provocative.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian officials said they had requested a recording and a transcript of a phone call between Kaczynski and his brother, after Polish media reported that such a call had taken place and was mentioned in Polish case materials.

"It is hard to see this as anything other than a provocative gesture because Russia, among other things, has not responded to the resolution of the Council of Europe, which calls for the end of the probe, and for the plane debris to be transferred to the Polish state, which owns it," the deputy minister said as quoted by PAP news agency.

One of the people involved in the investigation of the case confirmed to Sputnik that there was such a transcript, but declined to discuss its contents. Polish prosecutors have refuted reports of the transcript.