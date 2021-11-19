Warsaw Says Situation on Border With Belarus Does Not Require NATO Council Interference

The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border does not require the immediate convening of the NATO Council, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The situation on the Polish-Belarusian border does not require the immediate convening of the NATO Council, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday.

"NATO is a military alliance and has tools related to the military sphere at its disposal.

The situation on the border does not mean that we should impliment Article 4 right now," the minister said, as aired by TVP World broadcaster.

On November 14, it was reported that Poland is discussing with Lithuania and Latvia the possibility of convening the NATO Council due to the situation on the border with Belarus within the framework of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. Article 4 of the Treaty on the North Atlantic Alliance provides for the possibility of convening the NATO Council if one of the NATO countries considers that there is a threat to its security.