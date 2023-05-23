(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday he had expressed Warsaw's desire to extend the deployment of Germany's Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory to his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"We have also discussed the continued deployment of Germany's Patriot (systems) on the Polish land. I'm optimistic here and I believe that Pistorius will soon visit Poland, and we will have an opportunity to discuss this topic specifically," Blaszczak told reporters, following the meeting.

German media group Funke reported in late April that Berlin allegedly intended to disband its Patriot air defense units on the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia as soon as 2023, after the expiry of the relevant agreements.

However, the German Defense Ministry denied such reports, saying that the complexes were needed to protect the NATO allies' eastern borders.

Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland and killed two people in November 2022. Prior to this, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a Dutch-German air and missile defense task force also deployed a Patriot detachment in Slovakia as part of efforts to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.