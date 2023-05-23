UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment Of Germany's Patriot Systems In Poland - Defense Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment of Germany's Patriot Systems in Poland - Defense Chief

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday he had expressed Warsaw's desire to extend the deployment of Germany's Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory to his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday he had expressed Warsaw's desire to extend the deployment of Germany's Patriot air defense systems on Polish territory to his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"We have also discussed the continued deployment of Germany's Patriot (systems) on the Polish land. I'm optimistic here and I believe that Pistorius will soon visit Poland, and we will have an opportunity to discuss this topic specifically," Blaszczak told reporters, following the meeting.

German media group Funke reported in late April that Berlin allegedly intended to disband its Patriot air defense units on the eastern borders of Poland and Slovakia as soon as 2023, after the expiry of the relevant agreements.

However, the German Defense Ministry denied such reports, saying that the complexes were needed to protect the NATO allies' eastern borders.

Berlin offered Warsaw three of its Patriot units after a Ukrainian missile fell in Poland and killed two people in November 2022. Prior to this, shortly after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a Dutch-German air and missile defense task force also deployed a Patriot detachment in Slovakia as part of efforts to reinforce NATO's eastern flank.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia German Visit Germany Brussels Berlin Warsaw Poland Slovakia February April November Media

Recent Stories

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlN ..

Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during &#039;A Call From ..

6 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplie ..

State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used in Belgorod A ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over ..

Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary coope ..

UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blasz ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.