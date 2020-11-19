Warsaw Seeking to Headquarter New EU Cybersecurity Center - Polish Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki sent a letter to EU leaders in an attempt to persuade them to choose Warsaw as a place to headquarter the new European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Center (ECCC).

The regulation to establish ECCC was issued by the European Commission in 2018. The goal of this institution is to centralize the European cybersecurity technological and industrial ecosystem and unite resources on the spot amid growing cybersecurity threats.

"Poland plays a very active role at the EU level regarding international cybersecurity standards and chairs and co-chairs several thematic working groups on cybersecurity matters .

.. The choice of Warsaw as the seat of the Centre is not coincidental. The city is a European transport hub and it can be easily reached through two international airports, which offer 120 scheduled routes to 65 countries," the letter, seen by Euroactiv news outlet, said.

The European Commission launched the procedure for the selection of the seat of the ECCC in late September and the applications will be assessed by the Commission until December 2. The list of applicants also includes Brussels, Munich, Vilnius, Luxembourg, Bucharest and Leon, according to the media outlet.