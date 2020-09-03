(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday refrained from commenting to Sputnik on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remarks about having intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko informed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that, according to the intercepted conversation, Chancellor Angela Merkel's statements about the Navalny situation are false, and promised to share the recording with Russian security services.

"As a rule, the Foreign Ministry does not comment on opinions expressed by heads of other states," the ministry said.