Warsaw Silent On Lukashenko's Claims Of Intercepting Discussion With Berlin About Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:03 PM

Warsaw Silent on Lukashenko's Claims of Intercepting Discussion With Berlin About Navalny

The Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday refrained from commenting to Sputnik on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remarks about having intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin about the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko informed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that, according to the intercepted conversation, Chancellor Angela Merkel's statements about the Navalny situation are false, and promised to share the recording with Russian security services.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko informed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that, according to the intercepted conversation, Chancellor Angela Merkel's statements about the Navalny situation are false, and promised to share the recording with Russian security services.

"As a rule, the Foreign Ministry does not comment on opinions expressed by heads of other states," the ministry said.

