Warsaw Summons Charge D'Affaires Of Belarus Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Published August 01, 2023

The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that two Belarusian helicopters violated the country's airspace, as a result of which the Belarusian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the ministry

"In connection with the violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian helicopters, on August 1, 2023, the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Belarus was immediately summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest and called on the Belarusian side to "immediately explain the details of the incident."

