Warsaw Tells Ukrainian Envoy Poland's Interests Must Be Protected

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Poland's Foreign Ministry said that it had called in the charge d'affaires from Ukraine's embassy in Warsaw on Wednesday to demand that Kiev respect Polish interests, including those of its farmers

"Poland expects Ukraine to be ready to take our position into account, e.g. on the protection of Polish agriculture but also on other issues. This position was conveyed to the charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Warsaw today," it said on social media.

The ministry assured the Ukrainian envoy that it wanted a good relationship with Kiev but stressed that it should be based on "mutual respect and understanding of national interests.

"The partners must avoid words and actions that harm good relations," it added.

Warsaw and Kiev summoned their respective diplomats this week after the Polish president's top foreign policy adviser, Marcin Przydacz, accused Ukraine of being ungrateful for all the help Poland had given it, prompting scorn from Ukrainian officials.

Warsaw and Kiev have been at odds over cheap Ukrainian agri-food exports to the European Union, which undercut prices in neighboring EU countries, prompting Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian grain. Kiev criticized the move.

