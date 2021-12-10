Warsaw to Back NATO-Russia Council Revitalization as OSCE Chair - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Poland, as chair of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), is ready to support the revitalization of the NATO-Russia Council, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Poland, as chair of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), is ready to support the revitalization of the NATO-Russia Council, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday.

Poland will chair the OSCE in 2022.

"We will willingly support the revitalization of the Russia-NATO dialogue... But it seems that Russia is not interested in this revival. The difference is that NATO is a defensive alliance, and Russia does not consider this a priority of its policy," Rau said after a meeting with the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Warsaw.

On November 6, NATO announced its decision to expel eight members of the Russian mission to NATO in Brussels for allegedly working as intelligence officers, cutting their number to 10 in total. Russia, in response, shut down the NATO liaison office in Moscow, effectively scuppering the Russia-NATO Council. Russia, according to President Vladimir Putin, is worried about the military activity buildup by Ukraine and NATO and is interested in obtaining reliable, legally documented guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward.