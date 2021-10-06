Warsaw to Discuss Controversial Coal Mine With Prague After Elections - Prime Minister

Poland does not intend to discuss the controversial Turow coal mine, which Prague claims disrupts water supplies in its territory, with the Czech Republic until it holds its legislative elections, scheduled for October 8-9, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

The issue of the Turow coal mine will not be negotiated with Prague until the elections in the country are over, as their outcome might affect the talks, Morawiecki said at the EU-Western Balkans summit.

In May, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland must shut down the Turow mine, saying it threatens water supply in the neighboring Czech territories.

In September, Warsaw was ordered to pay $580,000 fine for each day it continues operating the mine after it refused to follow the ruling.

On Monday, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said his country saw no point in continuing the talks on this topic with the Czech Republic. Though, Przydacz mentioned earlier that Poland was ready for "some sort of compensation" to its neighbor for continuing operations at Turow.

The polls on the upcoming election in the Czech Republic show that the centrist ruling ANO party, headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, is favored to get majority of the votes.