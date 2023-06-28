Warsaw to File Complaint to EU Court Over German Landfills in Poland - Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Warsaw will soon file a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union against Germany over waste transported from there to Poland, Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday.

"In the coming days, we will file a complaint with the Court of Justice of the European Union over waste that was transported from Germany to Poland. There is no doubt that there are landfills in Poland that belong to Germany," Moskwa said.

She added that Germany was doing nothing to solve the problem, with German Federal officials saying that waste and landfills were the responsibility of the German states.

The minister also said that the waste had been transported from Germany before the introduction of monitoring of sensitive cargo in early 2022.

In May, Polish Deputy Climate and Environment Minister Jacek Ozdoba said that a total of 35,000 tonnes of waste had been shipped to Poland from Germany, with the latter refusing to clean it up.