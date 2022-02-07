Warsaw to Hold Ceremony of Creating Polish Cyberspace Forces on Tuesday - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The official ceremony of the creation of a Polish cyberspace defense force will take place in Warsaw on January 8 and will be attended by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The official ceremony of the creation of a Polish cyberspace defense force will take place in Warsaw on January 8 and will be attended by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On February 8, Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak will attend the ceremony of creating a new component of the Polish armed forces - cyberspace defense forces - in the club of the Military University of Technology in Warsaw," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry clarified that Blaszczak had approved the concept for organization and operation of the cyberspace defense forces back in February 2019, launching the process of creating the new component of the Polish armed forces.

The military explained that the cyberspace defense forces are designed to carry out a wide range of activities in cyberspace, including defensive, reconnaissance and active offensive operations.

