Warsaw To Increase Number Of Troops On Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak instructed to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus due to the alleged violation of the airspace by Belarusian helicopters, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak instructed to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus due to the alleged violation of the airspace by Belarusian helicopters, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The head of the Defense Ministry ordered to increase the number of military personnel on the border and allocate additional forces and means, including combat helicopters," the statement said.

The Belarusian side had previously informed the Polish side about holding exercises, according to the ministry.

"The border crossing occurred in the area of Bialowieza at a very low altitude, which makes it difficult for radar systems to detect," the statement said.

The incident was also report to NATO, the ministry added.

