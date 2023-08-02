Open Menu

Warsaw To Increase Number Of Troops On Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Violation

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Violation

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak instructed to increase the number of troops on the border with Belarus due to the alleged violation of the airspace by Belarusian helicopters, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The head of the Defense Ministry ordered to increase the number of military personnel on the border and allocate additional forces and means, including combat helicopters," the statement said.

The Belarusian side had previously informed the Polish side about holding exercises, according to the ministry.

"The border crossing occurred in the area of Bialowieza at a very low altitude, which makes it difficult for radar systems to detect," the statement said.

The incident was also report to NATO, the ministry added.

Related Topics

NATO Belarus Border

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

18 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

18 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

18 minutes ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

27 minutes ago
NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

35 minutes ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

35 minutes ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

35 minutes ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

35 minutes ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

45 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Mari ..

Ambassador Haque attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data hand ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World