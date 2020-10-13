Warsaw to Veto EU Budget If Bloc Forces Its Cultural Values on Poland - Senior Official

Poland will veto the EU budget if the bloc imposes its cultural values on the country, the deputy prime minister and chairman of Poland's ruling Justice and Development Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told the Gazeta Polska Codziennie newspaper on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Poland will veto the EU budget if the bloc imposes its cultural values on the country, the deputy prime minister and chairman of Poland's ruling Justice and Development Party (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told the Gazeta Polska Codziennie newspaper on Tuesday.

The European Union has long been considering limiting the funds the bloc provides to Poland, as Brussels believes that Warsaw does not respect the principle of the rule of law. Among other reasons is that the Polish authorities are accused of promoting a negative attitude towards LGBT representatives and creating "LGBT people-free territories" in a number of settlements.

"Today, the EU institutions, its various officials, some politicians whom the Poles have never chosen, demand that we clarify our entire culture, reject everything that is important to us, as they want it. This contradicts our declaration on cultural sovereignty, adopted by the Sejm [the parliament's lower house] before joining the EU. There will be no consent for such actions. We will defend our identity, our freedom, our sovereignty at any cost. We will not allow [the bloc] to terrorize us with money. Our answer to these actions will be clear: no," the official said.

According to the deputy prime minister, such actions by the EU is an attempt to take away Poland's sovereignty in the sphere of culture.

When asked whether Warsaw will veto the EU budget if the bloc pressures the country further, Kaczynski answered positively.

"If threats and blackmail persist, we will firmly defend Poland's vital interests. Veto," the politician added.

Earlier this year, The Guardian newspaper reported that several EU member states were trying to limit Poland's access to the COVID-19 recovery funds due to Warsaw rejecting the LGBT agenda. According to the newspaper, a number of analyses have been circulating among the EU states, prompting at least two prime ministers, including Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, to pressure European Council President Charles Michel to impose stricter funding requirements.

In addition, in September, Human Rights Watch called on the European Union to develop tools that would prevent rights-abusing EU member states from exploiting their access to the bloc's budget. In particular, the rights group urged the EU to act on a 2018 proposal by the European Commission on a means to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding proportionate to breaches identified, which is still subject to approval by the EU states.