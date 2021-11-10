Warsaw Trying to Speed Up Implementation of Sanctions on Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland is making effort to speed up the convening of meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the European Council for discussing the implementation of new sanctions on Belarus, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Lukasz Yasina. said on Wednesday.

"We are constantly in contact with our allies in NATO and partners in the EU, especially with Germany. We are trying to speed up the holding of European meetings, such as of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the European Council, to tackle the important issue of implementing new sanctions against the regime of (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko," Yasina told reporters.