UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Trying To Speed Up Implementation Of Sanctions On Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Warsaw Trying to Speed Up Implementation of Sanctions on Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland is making effort to speed up the convening of meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the European Council for discussing the implementation of new sanctions on Belarus, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Lukasz Yasina. said on Wednesday.

"We are constantly in contact with our allies in NATO and partners in the EU, especially with Germany. We are trying to speed up the holding of European meetings, such as of the EU Foreign Affairs Council and the European Council, to tackle the important issue of implementing new sanctions against the regime of (Belarusian President) Alexander Lukashenko," Yasina told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO Germany Belarus Poland

Recent Stories

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

11 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

27 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

27 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

27 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

27 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.