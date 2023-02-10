UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Urges Diplomatic Corps To Break Contacts With Russian Embassy - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Polish Foreign Ministry is openly persuading the national diplomatic corps to break contacts with the Russian ambassador and charge d'affaires of Belarus in Poland, Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said on Friday.

"The Polish Foreign Ministry openly persuades the local diplomatic corps to break contacts with the Russian ambassador and charge d'affaires of Belarus; delays the issuance of visas to our employees, who are applying to replace those who finish work trips; makes it difficult to insure vehicles," Andreev said on Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The diplomat added that last year, Warsaw created highly adverse conditions for the work of the Russian embassy and consulates general in Poland.

However the ambassador said that Moscow is not going to break off relations with anyone on its own initiative, since "it will be necessary to talk sooner or later," although relations between Russia and Poland are at a standstill.

Relations between Warsaw and Moscow have rapidly deteriorated since the 2014 referendum in Crimea. Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Poland has assisted Kiev, including by supplying weapons to the country. In late January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not support the severing of diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries, as it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue even during difficult times.

