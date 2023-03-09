UrduPoint.com

Warsaw Wants EU Countries To Jointly Buy Polish Ammunition For Ukraine - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) Warsaw wants the EU member states to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine from Polish defense enterprises as part of a new three-pillar plan proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, at the informal meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm, Borrell presented a plan that provides for the supply of ammunition from the bloc's stockpiles to Ukraine, an increase in the EU's defense production, and the allocation of funds from the bloc's budget to speed up defense manufacturing.

"There is an initiative that provides for joint orders of ammunition. The Polish defense industry will also take advantage of this initiative," Blaszczak told reporters.

The Polish defense chief went on to say that EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton would pay a visit to Poland in March and that the talks would focus on providing the Polish defense industry with an opportunity to benefit from such orders and increase its production capabilities.

"It will be good for Ukraine, but it will also be good for Poland," Blaszczak said.

The West started providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev and saying that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. 

