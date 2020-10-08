UrduPoint.com
Warsaw Will Not Leave Without Response Belarus' Demand To Reduce Diplomatic Presence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Poland will provide an answer to Belarus' "unfriendly" demand to reduce the diplomatic presence in the country, in due time and proper format, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Poland will provide an answer to Belarus' "unfriendly" demand to reduce the diplomatic presence in the country, in due time and proper format, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday.

"The demand for a sharp reduction in the Polish diplomatic personnel presence in Belarus will not be left without an adequate response by Poland.

Poland will find a way to answer this unfriendly move in due time and format," Przydacz wrote on Twitter.

On October 2, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry urged Poland and Lithuania to reduce their diplomatic presence in the country from 50 to 18 staffers and from 25 to 14 staffers, respectively. Minsk also recalled its ambassadors from the two countries over Poland and Lithuania's alleged interference in Belarus' affairs and lack of respect for its sovereign rights. Later, Poland and Lithuania recalled their ambassadors from Belarus as well.

