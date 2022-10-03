UrduPoint.com

Warsaw's Demand To Russian Ambassador To Condemn Referendums Provocation - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Warsaw's Demand to Russian Ambassador to Condemn Referendums Provocation - Moscow

The demand of the Polish Foreign Ministry to Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev to condemn the referendums is a provocation, an unprecedented case, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The demand of the Polish Foreign Ministry to Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev to condemn the referendums is a provocation, an unprecedented case, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said.

Earlier, Andreev said that while he was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the holding of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he was offered to condemn them.

"This is an obvious provocation, a completely unprecedented case in diplomatic work," Ivanov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Warsaw Kherson Luhansk Donetsk

Recent Stories

LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on We ..

LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Challenging ..

US Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Challenging $173Mln Payment by Ukraine to ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves 14 developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves 14 developmental schemes

3 minutes ago
 10 died; tractor-trolley collided with Hino truck ..

10 died; tractor-trolley collided with Hino truck

3 minutes ago
 Court grants three-day custody of Shahnawaz Amir

Court grants three-day custody of Shahnawaz Amir

3 minutes ago
 Indian speedster Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup ..

Indian speedster Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.