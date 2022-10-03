The demand of the Polish Foreign Ministry to Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev to condemn the referendums is a provocation, an unprecedented case, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The demand of the Polish Foreign Ministry to Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev to condemn the referendums is a provocation, an unprecedented case, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeniy Ivanov said.

Earlier, Andreev said that while he was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry in connection with the holding of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he was offered to condemn them.

"This is an obvious provocation, a completely unprecedented case in diplomatic work," Ivanov told reporters.