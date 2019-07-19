Warship destroyer Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said that USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship of the U.S. Navy, destroyed the drone that threatened the U.S. warship by flying within 1,000 yards of it.

Trump said the drone was "threatening the safety of the ship and the ship's crew," calling the downing a "defensive action." Chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman later said in a statement that USS Boxer downed the approaching drone at approximately 10 a.m. local time during its planned inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

"A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached USS Boxer and closed within a threatening range.

The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," said the statement.