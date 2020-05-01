Warships From US 6th Fleet, UK Practice Anti-Submarine Warfare in Arctic - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US and UK navies joined forces for an anti-submarine warfare exercise in the Arctic featuring a single submarine, P8-A surveillance aircraft, warships from both nations and 1,200 sailors, the US Navy reported in a press release on Friday

"For the exercise, Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and USS Porter (DDG 78), and fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), were joined by the Royal Navy's HMS Kent (F 78). Additionally, a US submarine, as well as a P8-A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 supported the training," the release said.

The exercise follows training that NATO allies received in April which participating in a Submarine Command Course hosted by the United Kingdom.

The prospect of the Arctic opening to commercial shipping due to a receding ice cap, as well as a scramble for resources such as oil and other mineral resources, has heightened efforts by nations such as the United States and Russia, which border the polar region, to expand military operations and scientific exploration.