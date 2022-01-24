UrduPoint.com

Warships Of Russia's Baltic Fleet Partake In Exercises At Sea - Western Military District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Warships of Russia's Baltic Fleet Partake in Exercises at Sea - Western Military District

BALTIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Twenty warships, boats and support vessels of Russia's Baltic Fleet are taking part in military exercises at sea, the Western Military District said on Monday.

"Twenty warships, boats and support vessels of the Baltic Fleet left their permanent bases and entered the designated areas of the Baltic Sea to perform tasks as part of planned combat training activities.

As part of the exercise, minesweepers and small anti-submarine ships, small missile ships and missile boats will operate as part of tactical groups," the military district said.

During the drills, anti-submarine and air defense, as well as mine support tasks, will be worked out, the military district added.

