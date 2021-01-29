Wary Croatia to Relax Coronavirus Rules From Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced Thursday that coronavirus rules will be relaxed starting February 1, after the Central European nation saw infection and mortality rates drop.

"From February 1, we will begin to gradually ease the measures ...

With great caution, if the downward trend in daily infections continues, we will further relax the measures designed to combat COVID-19," he tweeted.

Starting next week, Croatians will have more outdoor sports opportunities. middle school students will switch back to in-person learning.

Croatia recorded 3,652 new cases last week, seven times fewer than a month ago. The death rate has declined to 30 in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total up to 4,943, according to Plenkovic.