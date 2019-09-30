Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appellate Body Members - Source

The United States on Monday again blocked the proposal of the majority of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) member states regarding the reappointment of the organization's appeals chamber members, a trade source told reporters

The WTO's Appellate Body usually has seven members, which serve four-year terms, but there are only three of them at the moment, and two are set to complete their mandates on December 10. The United States has been blocking appointments after voicing numerous concerns about the organization.

US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that Washington might withdraw from the organization.

The source said that the United States had again refused to support the proposal of 116 WTO member states, which called for the selection process to fill vacant seats in the Appellate Body to start, at a session of the organization's dispute settlement committee on Monday.

The proposal is supported by about 70 percent of WTO members, the source pointed out. The last country that joined was Thailand.