UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment Of WTO Appellate Body Members - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:02 PM

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appellate Body Members - Source

The United States on Monday again blocked the proposal of the majority of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) member states regarding the reappointment of the organization's appeals chamber members, a trade source told reporters

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The United States on Monday again blocked the proposal of the majority of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) member states regarding the reappointment of the organization's appeals chamber members, a trade source told reporters.

The WTO's Appellate Body usually has seven members, which serve four-year terms, but there are only three of them at the moment, and two are set to complete their mandates on December 10. The United States has been blocking appointments after voicing numerous concerns about the organization.

US President Donald Trump said that the WTO needed a major reform and suggested that Washington might withdraw from the organization.

The source said that the United States had again refused to support the proposal of 116 WTO member states, which called for the selection process to fill vacant seats in the Appellate Body to start, at a session of the organization's dispute settlement committee on Monday.

The proposal is supported by about 70 percent of WTO members, the source pointed out. The last country that joined was Thailand.

Related Topics

World Thailand Washington Trump United States Chamber December From

Recent Stories

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygrap ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

3 minutes ago

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

5 minutes ago

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.