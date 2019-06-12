(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Turkey and the United States have not yet come to a final agreement on how deep the safe zone should be and what Ankara's role in Syria would be, US Special Representative Jim Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday.

"The issue is that we are still debating on how deep that zone should be, what the role of Turkey would be in the neighboring state of Syria, and we haven't reached a final agreement yet," Jeffrey said.

In January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said US President Donald Trump had proposed in a phone conversation creating an 18-mile (30-kilometer) buffer zone in Syria. According to Erdogan, the future security zone will be controlled by the Turkish military.

Erdogan announced in December that Turkey was ready to launch an offensive against the Kurdish militia in then Kurdish-controlled Manbij.

However, following a phone conversation with Trump, Erdogan said the operation had been postponed. Trump himself announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after the same call.

In April, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoyn said that discussions on the safe zone in the northeast of Syria continue, but Turkey insists of having control over it.

Syrian Democratic Council (SDC)'s US Representative Bassam Saker told Sputnik in May that the safe zone should be controlled by international actors such as the United States with local forces or the United Nations, but not Turkey.

Washington and Ankara have long been at loggerheads over the status of the Syrian Kurds. Turkey has criticized the United States for delivering military supplies to Kurds in Syria and repeatedly conducted operations against Kurdish forces.