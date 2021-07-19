Washington Attributes Microsoft Exchange Hack to Cyber Actors Affiliated With China

The US government and its allies believe that hackers affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) were involved in the cyberattacks on the Microsoft Exchange email software

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The US government and its allies believe that hackers affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) were involved in the cyberattacks on the microsoft Exchange email software.

Microsoft Exchange servers became vulnerable to hackers � giving them full access to user emails and passwords on affected servers, administrator privileges on the server, and access to connected devices on the same network � under a global wave of cyberattacks and data breaches earlier this year.

"... the United States government, alongside our allies and partners, will formally attribute the malicious cyber campaign utilizing the zero-day vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange Server disclosed in March - a number of months ago - to malicious cyber actors affiliated with the MSS with high confidence," a senior US administration official told reporters on Sunday.

The administration official said during the Sunday press call that the US has "worked with allies and partners around the world to share the details of the [Microsoft Exchange hack] attribution, because there were victims globally around the world from this activity, and to really gain and invite them to join us on the attribution, on the network defense - collective defense partnership, which we felt was really critical to conveying our criticism and our concerns about the irresponsible malicious cyber activities coming out of China."