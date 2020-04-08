UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington-Baltimore Region Top Priority For White House To Combat COVID-19 - Hogan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Washington-Baltimore Region Top Priority for White House to Combat COVID-19 - Hogan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The White House has agreed to consider the area between the US capital and the state of Maryland's biggest city, Baltimore, as a top priority to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan told reporters on Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, Hogan repeatedly urged the Trump administration to declare the area between Washington and Baltimore a priority in the response efforts against the novel coronavirus.

"We have succeeded in convincing the Trump administration to designate the Greater Baltimore-Washington Corridor as a priority," Hogan said.

More than five million people live in the Washington-Baltimore area, which is also home for almost all US Federal agencies, including the National Security Agency, FBI, NASA, Cyber Command, National Institutes of Health and well as home to several military bases, Hogan noted.

The designation includes the state of Maryland in general and 12 of its counties in particular, which demand urgent federal assistance, Hogan said.

Maryland will soon face the peak or the novel coronavirus pandemic, or in ten days according to one White House projection, according to the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg school of Public Health.

As of Tuesday, Maryland has 4,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll stands at 103.

Related Topics

Governor Washington White House Trump Baltimore FBI All Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

54 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

53 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 hour ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 hour ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.