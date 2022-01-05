UrduPoint.com

Washington Bars 2 Former, Current Bosnian Officials From Entering US - Blinken

The US government has banned former and current Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) officials Milan Tegeltija and Mirsad Kukic from entering the United States due to their involvement in corruption and destabilizing activities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday

"The Department of State is publicly designating former BiH High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC) President Milan Tegeltija and the President of the Movement for Democratic Action (PDA) and Parliamentary Assembly Representative Mirsad Kukic due to their involvement in significant corruption. These designations render Tegeltija and Kukic ineligible for entry into the United States," Blinken said.

The State Department also designated Tegeltija's spouse, Tijana Tegeltija, rendering her ineligible to enter the United States, Blinked added.

