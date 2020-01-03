MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Unites States is responsible for all consequences after it killed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

"Iran is all for General Soleimani. Unquestionably another grave miscalculation by President Trump. The US bears responsibility for all consequences," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike. The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Meanwhile, Iran vowed exact vengeance on the United States upon the death of the top commander.