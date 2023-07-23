Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Washington Becoming Weary of Zelenskyy's Never-Ending Demands for Aid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) American officials are growing tired of the demands that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to make with regard to Western support for Kiev, Douglas MacKinnon, a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon, wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill.

MacKinnon pointed out in his Saturday article, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden "lashed out" at Zelenskyy in June 2022, yelling that the Ukrainian leader "should be showing more gratitude for the billions in aid he was getting from the United States via the American people."

Asked about Zelenskyy's never-ending demands for US aid, a former high-level Pentagon official told MacKinnon that Western support is not infinite.

"Zelensky is acting like a spoiled, petulant child who gets everything he wants and it's still not enough. Many in the U.S. government and many of our citizens are growing tired of his act. I can assure you he is burning bridges in Europe as well.

There is only so much money and good will to go around," the former Pentagon official said.

MacKinnon emphasized that more and more Americans are becoming unsupportive of the continued US aid to Kiev and this trend is likely to grow, "as the American people take a harder look at the horrific consequences of the war while also deciding to view Zelensky at ground level instead atop a pedestal."

Earlier this week, media reported that Washington was planning to announce a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to $400 million. The new package, which could be announced as early as next week, could include artillery munitions, air defense missiles and ground vehicles for Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive.

Earlier this month, the US Defense Department announced a new security assistance package to Kiev worth $1.3 billion that for the first time included 155mm cluster artillery rounds.

